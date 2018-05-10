Queens woman claims she threw premature baby in trash

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police in Queens are investigating after a young woman says she gave birth and then threw the baby in the trash.

The 23-year-old woman is being treated at Jamaica Medical Center, while police search for any evidence of a crime.

Authorities say the woman arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m. Wednesday, complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Doctors noticed signs of childbirth trauma and called police.

She reportedly admitted to officers she was 28 weeks pregnant and went into labor at home on Sunday.

The child was unresponsive, so she says she threw the newborn in the trash.

The woman has been unable to tell police where she threw away the newborn.

Detectives spent Wednesday searching through a trash sorting facility in East New York, Brooklyn, but they did not turn up any results. They have now moved on to Port Newark, where trash waits to be shipped out for disposal.

The woman has not been charged, and investigators are still trying to determine if there was, in fact, a baby.

The investigation is ongoing.

