Here are 3 of SoHo's newest restaurants

Photo: Coco Pazzo/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the latest restaurants to open in SoHo? From a French bistro to a New American haunt, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors in this area of New York City.

Bistrot Leo


60 Thompson St. (between Spring and Broome streets)
Photo: Mike c./Yelp

Bistrot Leo is owner John McDonald's latest venture, offering the SoHo area a taste of French fare. For dinner, chef Brian Loiacono serves up classic French dishes like beef filet au poivre, salmon en papillote and lobster nicoise. Lunch options include le hamurger and poulet a la brique.

Bistrot Leo's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Matt C. wrote, "Visited opening week last Thursday. So glad we did. Perfect menu. Nice renovation and the banquette seating at the booth tables are so comfortable."

"The menu is interesting with some familiar bistro favorites and some interesting surprises," Neal W. noted. "Personally I enjoyed the cod and my wife's salmon. Desserts were wonderful."

Bistrot Leo is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Coco Pazzo


160 Prince St. (between Thompson Street and Broadway)
Photo: Coco pazzo/Yelp

Coco Pazzo is a classic Italian restaurant, offering lunch and dinner. For lunch, look for options like lasagna Bolognese and chicken and ricotta meatballs. After 5 p.m., Coco Pazzo offers dishes like linguine alle vongole and rigatoni with chicken and ricotta.

Coco Pazzo currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from visitors.

"I went for the chicken soup with liver and the sardine schiacciata, which was simple and delicious, stuffed also with anchovies, creating the perfect pairing of small salted fish," wrote Yelper Yan T. "We finished off with a slice of cheesecake, and I must say this was maybe the best cheesecake I've ever had."

Mike C. noted, "The new Italian spot on the bright corner of Prince and Thompson has great sandwiches and pastas to make for a really satisfying casual meal. There are also salads to start, but the best things we tried were the rigatoni alla buttera and lasagna."

Coco Pazzo is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. daily.

Spring & Varick


246 Spring St.
Photo: Diyang Y./Yelp

Spring & Varick is a new restaurant serving modern American fare with a pan-Asian twist.

According to the restaurant's website, chef John Creger hopes to bring "high-intensity flair to the S&V kitchen." On the menu, diners can look for seasonal offerings created with local ingredients, including lobster hash, matcha green tea pancakes and pork belly banh mi.

Spring & Varick currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Dave A. noted, "Excellent meal overall. Had the cauliflower rolls (really delicious and very unique), quinoa croquettes (solid and also quite unique), squid ink linguine, burger and two desserts."

"Our server was extremely attentive and nice," Yelper Michelle V. said. "Food was amazing. The S&V burger was delicious and the hanger steak melted in our mouths. Everything was top-notch!"

Spring & Varick is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, and 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
