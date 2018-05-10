REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Central Park, right now?

37 W. 89th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Central Park has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Central Park look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Central Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

52 W. 91st St., #8




Listed at $2,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 52 W. 91st St. (at Central Park West), is 39.0 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Central Park.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1290 Fifth Ave.




Then there's this 520-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1290 Fifth Ave., listed at $2,395/month.

In the apartment, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, large windows, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management, secured entry and a door person.

(See the listing here.)

37 W. 89th St., #7




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 37 W. 89th St. (at Central Park West & West 103rd Street), is listed for $2,800/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, high ceilings, French doors and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

16 W. 82nd St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16 W. 82nd St., which is going for $2,900/month.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, exposed brick, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and generous closet space. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

21 W. 87th St., #2B




Finally, over at 21 W. 87th St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $3,000/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(View the listing here.)
