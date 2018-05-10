SCHOOLS

Lawyer: School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on track wants to correct record

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The attorney for a school superintendent charged with public defecation says his client wants to correct some falsehoods about his behavior.

Thomas Tramaglini's attorney tells NJ.com that Tramaglini will use a court appearance on May 30 to "rebut some of the falsehoods" that have been spread about him.

Attorney Michael Adams didn't specify what those were.

The 42-year-old Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. Authorities say he was caught last week following an early morning run at Holmdel High School's athletic facilities. Police said staff members were watching to see who was leaving human feces on the property on a regular basis.

Tramaglini is superintendent of the school district in Kenilworth, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Holmdel. He's on paid leave from his $147,504-a-year job.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsHolmdelNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOLS
Fire engulfs New Jersey elementary school playground
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
More schools
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News