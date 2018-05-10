Man accused of sex abuse after luring teen to his house through dog-walking app

A Westchester County man is charged with using a popular app to find dog walkers to lure a teenager to his home and abuse her.

Charles Johnson was arraigned Wednesday after allegedly pretending he was looking for a dog sitter on the Rover app to lure the victim to his Mount Vernon home last week.

Once the victim was in his home, he allegedly trapped her behind a locked door, offered her money for sex, exposed himself and groped her.

The victim was able to escape and call police.

Johnson has three prior felony convictions. He is scheduled to appear in court May 24.

Authorities encourage anyone with knowledge of similar activity to call their local police department.

