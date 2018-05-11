Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask... is it worth it?

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Overnight masks: Yay or nay? I struggle to get in a good night's sleep the majority of the week, so why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest?
I checked out a new Sound Sleep Cocoon from Dermalogica. The gel-cream has a ton of active ingredients promised to leave you with fresh, glowing skin by the next morning.
Check out the video to see how this overnight mask fares the test in Glam Lab.
When a mask just doesn't seem to cut it ... check out these tips to make sure you're always getting your beauty rest!
Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!