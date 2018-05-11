GLAM LAB

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask...is it worth it?

I struggle to get in a good night's sleep majority of the week so, why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest? (wabc)

Johanna C. Trupp
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Overnight masks: Yay or nay? I struggle to get in a good night's sleep the majority of the week, so why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest?

I checked out a new Sound Sleep Cocoon from Dermalogica. The gel-cream has a ton of active ingredients promised to leave you with fresh, glowing skin by the next morning.

Check out the video to see how this overnight mask fares the test in Glam Lab.

When a mask just doesn't seem to cut it ... check out these tips to make sure you're always getting your beauty rest!

Your skin really wants you to get your eight hours. Did you know that five hours or fewer a night can lead to more wrinkles and drier skin? And great sleep starts with a great mattress.
  • Sleeping helps your complexion, believe it or not. When you're asleep, your body boosts blood flow to your skin. So you can wake up to a perfect, non-pale glow-on a comfy mattress.
  • A good night's sleep feels sooo much better than being asked if you're tired. Puffy eyes are one of the first traits of someone who's under-slept, so get your eight hours on a perfect mattress.
  • Healthy hair starts with a full eight hours. Not getting enough Z's can lead to hair loss, breakage, split ends and even lack of growth. And it all starts with a comfy mattress.
  • Your heart hearts sleep. Getting enough sleep can help you maintain a healthy weight, and it's good for your heart. And perfect sleep starts with the perfect mattress.
  • Getting enough sleep can make you smile-literally. Being short on sleep can cause the corners of your mouth to droop. So sleep on the perfect mattress. And smile.

