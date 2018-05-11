What will $2,600 rent you in Astoria, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Astoria is currently hovering around $2,200.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21-17 31st Ave., #3d
Listed at $2,600/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 21-17 31st Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Good news for dog lovers: pups are permitted.
25-19 27th St., #3
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 25-19 27th St. It's also listed for $2,600/month for its 680-square-feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space, an elevator, storage space and a door person. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
26-38 21st St., #3k
Here's a 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 26-38 21st St. that's going for $2,600/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
28-21 36th St.
Located at 28-21 36th St., here's a 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, storage space and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
