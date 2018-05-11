3 screenings to catch in NYC this weekend

SOCIETY

Looking to be entertained? There's plenty to keep you busy this week, from outdoor film screenings in Brooklyn to a "Planet Earth" drinking game on the Lower East Side. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.

---

Movies Under The Stars





In preparation for next month's Art of Brooklyn Film Fest, organizers have teamed with NYC Parks to bring you an early set of outdoor screenings.

Tonight at Owl's Head Park, catch four indie films by filmmakers raised or based in Brooklyn. From music videos to documentaries, the films explore a variety of formats and subjects.

When: Friday, May 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Owl's Head Park, Colonial Road, Brooklyn
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Planet Earth' Drinking Game





Join renowned historian and science writer Emily Hoff and fellow "Planet Earth" fans for an alcohol-infused viewing party.

No prior experience necessary. Your instructor will teach you when to cheer, when to drink and when to remain silent and stare at the screen in awe.

When: Friday, May 11, 8:30-10 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St., Manhattan
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2 NYC premieres




Head over to Village East Cinema to catch the local premieres of two documentaries.

The first, "Children Playing God," documents the lives of five boys throughout their two-month rehearsal period for the monthlong Ramlila performance, based on the epic poem, "Ramayana." The boys are considered "living gods and goddesses" during this period.

And the second film, "Breaking the Bee," follows several second-generation Indian-American children who train for a full year to become the national spelling bee champion.

The directors will hold discussions after each screening.

When: Saturday, May 12, 12:15-3:15 p.m.
Where: Auditorium 3, Village East Cinema, 181-189 Second Ave., Manhattan
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
