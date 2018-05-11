From socks to smoothies: The 3 newest grocery stores to check out in New York City

Heavenly Market
1692 York Ave. (between 88th and 89th streets), Yorkville
Photo: marc l./Yelp
Heavenly Market is a deli and grocery store where you can look forward to fresh sandwiches, wraps and freshly-squeezed juices.
Heavenly Market's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention.
Yelper Greg M. wrote, "The sandwiches we had were good. The vanilla caramel cookie is to die for. Get it. You will not regret it."
Marc L. noted, "Nice addition to the neighborhood. This market offers up fresh sandwiches and wraps as well as freshly-squeezed juices, all made to order. Full selection of regular drinks and snacks also line the walls. Like any new place, the employees need to get through some growing pains, but I feel once everyone gets used to the daily grind, this will be a regular stop for take out breakfast/lunch in the area."
Heavenly Market is open 24 hours every day.
Hudson Market
601 W. 57th St. (between West Street and 11th Avenue), Hell's Kitchen
Photo: quincy t./Yelp
Hudson Market is an organic grocery store that offers juice, smoothies and more. Look forward to a cheese department, butcher shop, sandwich shop and juice bar.
Hudson Market currently holds three stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Quincy T., who was one of the first users to visit Hudson Market on February 28, wrote, "The market popped up and has been my source of freshly-made juice, amazing sandwiches, full platters and consistent service. There hasn't been a day that I've walked in and not been greeted with a smile at every encounter."
Clara C. noted, "It's very big, spacious and clean. I like how at the coffee bar they don't charge for specialty milk (soymilk/almond) in your coffee. I recently tried the soup. I liked the free bread on the side. A nice little added touch. They also have a wonderful selection of chocolate bars. Lots of different water options. Ever since I found this place two weeks ago I've been here almost every day."
Hudson Market is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Jack's World
223 W. 40th St. (between Van Sicklen and Fourth streets), Theater District
Photo: benson y./Yelp
Jack's World is a discount store and grocery store that stocks bath products, cleaning supplies, clothes, cosmetics, electronics, gifts, hardware, housewares and more.
Yelp users are excited about Jack's World, which currently holds four stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Rehan C. wrote, "I'm so glad they opened this place closer to my home. This place is obviously 5 stars. Just step inside and you'll see why. I just hope they don't eventually decide to raise the prices."
Benson Y. noted, "The store was nice and organized and there was a small army of employees inside keeping the store clean and stocking shelves."
Jack's World is open from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.