Not your regular cup of Joe: Variety Coffee Roasters debuts in the Upper East Side

Photo: Marianne W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1269 Lexington Ave. (between 85th and 86th streets) in the Upper East Side, the fresh addition is called Variety Coffee Roasters.

According to its website, Variety Coffee Roasters has an "ever-increasing dedication to quality and tries to ethically source the world's rarest and most unique green coffees."

Variety Coffee Roasters has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Marianne W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 17, said, "Very cool new coffee cafe. Beautiful atmosphere. Employees are friendly, knowledgeable and they answered all my questions. Free WiFi was very easy to connect to. Seating has electric plugs under each seat. What more could you ask for?"

Yelper Mike H. added, "Their coffee is the best I've tried in NYC. Light on the first sip, a sweet aftertaste. It's not so heavily roasted that it will give you bad coffee breath. Yet it's packed with so much caffeine (just the right amount) to get your day started. The decoration of this place is really artsy and matches with the luxury building next door. It's a great place for coffee dates or Instagram pictures."

Head on over to check it out: Variety Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
