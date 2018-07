Greedi Vegan brings 'plant-based fare with a soul food flair' to Crown Heights

Hungry for healthy, satisfying vegan food? A new spot in Brooklyn has you covered. The new addition to Crown Heights, called Greedi Vegan , is located at 1031 Bergen St., and also offers takeout and catering.On the menu are vegan versions of traditional American comfort food, with a particular focus on the flavors of Southern cooking. For instance, the Greedi Soul Bowl includes brown jasmine rice, plant-based fried chicken, kale and sweet potatoes.During weekend brunch, diners can try the corn grits with vegan beef hash and gravy, or the gluten-free pancakes with coconut cream and berries. (You can check out the full menu here .)It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far."I'm a greedy vegan so I definitely fit in!" said Rasool B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 5, said, "If you're hungry for plant-based fare with a soul food flair, Greedi Vegan is not just a place to go, but a description of who it aims to please! "Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Greedi Vegan is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)