Craving a doughnut? These 3 new NYC spots have you covered

Shuteye Coffee
137 W. 116th St., Central Harlem South
Photo: Nicole R./Yelp
If a cup of coffee to go with your doughnut is a must, new cafe Shuteye Coffee is need-to-know. Located at 137 W. 116th St. (between 7th and St. Nicholas avenues) in Harlem, the new addition specializes in espresso drinks, and also serves other hot drinks and pastries, including doughnuts.
As we previously reported, Shuteye Coffee's espresso drinks are made with beans from local Brooklyn roaster East One, and local importer Serengeti Teas and Spices provides its loose leaf teas. (You can take a peek at the full drinks menu here.)
As with its other pastries, its selection of doughnuts is offered on a rotating basis.
Yelp users are excited about Shuteye Coffee, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.
Yelper Nicole R., who reviewed Shuteye Coffee on April 26, wrote, "So happy this opened! Really fantastic, locally roasted coffee and amazing doughnuts. I can't wait to come back."
"They're open early, and service is super fast -- and for the premium ingredients they use, the prices are incredibly fair," said Robert C. B.
And Yelper Paul R. wrote, "Awesome coffee. Very smooth and they have a number of alternatives with a single shot grind. Coffee is always within the one-week roast date. Every shot ground on the spot. Awesome baristas!"
Shuteye Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Alimama
89 Bayard St., Chinatown
Photo: AliMama/Yelp
Alimama is a sweets shop and tea room, offering desserts, doughnuts and more. Located at 89 Bayard St. in Chinatown, the new arrival specializes in Asian-inspired doughnuts, cream puffs and daifuku mochi (sweets-filled pounded rice dumplings), as we previously reported.
On the menu are treats like a maple, miso and black sesame mochi doughnut; a yuzu cream daifuku with fresh pomelo; purple yam cream puffs; and a vegan mochi golden doughnut made with tofu.
Alimama also offers customers a selection of fruit tea drinks, like ginseng and goji berry cold-brew tea and oolong chrysanthemum. However, it is not an early morning stop: the shop is open only around the lunch and dinner hours.
Yelp users are excited about Alimama, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews on the site.
"We were already stuffed from dinner nearby but we were able to plow through an ube cream puff and caramel mochi doughnut," Yelper Chris L., who reviewed Alimama on May 11, wrote. "Kinda pricey but worth it. The cream puff was not overly sweet. And the texture and sweetness of the doughnut was worth the visit."
"Something different, but definitely something pleasant!" wrote Yelper Daisy C. "Tried their green tea mochi doughnut. Really enjoyed the chewiness and the crunch of the doughnut."
Stop in to see for yourself: Alimama is open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Doughnut Project
912 Seventh Ave., Midtown-Midtown South
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
The Doughnut Project is a spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea located at 912 Seventh Ave. Co-owners Leslie Polizzotto and Troy Neal specialize in unusual flavors for the shop's artisanal doughnuts.
For instance, customers can chow down on the Everything doughnut, inspired by the bagel: sweet cream cheese glaze topped sesame seeds, poppy seeds, pepita, garlic and sea salt. Or the Pinot Grigio doughnut, featuring a cheesecake filling, a Pinot Grigio glaze and topped with Pinot Grigio meringue. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Doughnut Project currently holds four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from users.
"This place really had to open four blocks from my office. I'm going to be carrying around 40 pounds extra by the time summer rolls around," Yelper King K. wrote. "The bacon maple doughnut makes me believe in God."
Davette Z. said, "The glazes and icings are super fresh, tasty and interesting. I've mostly had the standard flavors (lemon, strawberry and maple bacon!) but was super happy with them and the size."
"I admit it, spending this much on a single doughnut makes me a little nuts," Yelper Rachel R., but wrote, "The beet doughnut was such fun. Not super sweet but not exactly savory either, it really made beets shine. I loved the cheese filling. It was perfect and not too heavy."
The Doughnut Project is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.