What's the cheapest rental available in Carroll Gardens, right now?

307 Court St. | Photos: Zumper

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Carroll Gardens are hovering around $2,750, compared to a $2,895 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Carroll Gardens rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

30 Garnet St.




Listed at $1,935/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 30 Garnet St. (at Garnet & Court streets), is 29.6 percent less than the $2,750/month median rent for a one bedroom in Carroll Gardens.

In the unit, expect central heating, a decorative fireplace, a ceiling fan and built-in shelves. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

12 First Place, #2




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12 First Place, which is going for $2,250/month.

The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

315 Sackett St., #3




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 315 Sackett St., which is going for $2,400/month.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

311 Baltic St., #3D




Over at 311 Baltic St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,433/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(View the listing here.)

307 Court St., #1




To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 307 Court St. It's being listed for $2,500/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, a stove and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
