New eatery Hot Box offers individual hot pots in East Village

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
An Asian fusion joint offering hot pot and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the East Village, called Hot Box, is located at 77 Second Ave. (between Fourth and Fifth streets).

Tired of sharing? Hot Box specializes in individual hot pots served over a small flame with a selection of meat and vegetables, rather than a single family-style pot.

The preset options include the House Special box in pork broth, with beef, pork, fish balls, two kinds of tofu, broccoli, seaweed knots, winter melon, mussels, enoki and shiitake mushrooms, cabbage and more. Diners have the choice of white rice or glass noodles.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"I love that the menus are all curated and have several great preset choices," said Jason L., who was the first to review the new spot on May 1. "I went the route of the Hot Box special combo. The portions were great and soup base was also very flavorful without being overly salty. Service was amazing, very attentive staff."

Yelper Nancy N. said, "We ordered two boxes, Thai and spicy. Both came with ample amount of veggies, meats, tofu and other fixings you typically order in a hot pot dish. The Thai box has more focus on seafood while the spicy box was numbing and delicious. Both were piping hot and ready to be devoured as they arrived at the table."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hot Box is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
