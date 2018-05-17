BUSINESS

Whisk opens Brooklyn Heights location in former A Cook's Companion space

Photo: Peter D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new place to purchase kitchen and bath products? Whisk has debuted a new location at 197 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn Heights, previously home to A Cook's Companion.

Founded by Brooklyn residents, Whisk's first location debuted in Williamsburg back in 2008. It carries a wide variety of kitchenware and tabletop items, according to its website, and the new outpost offers cookware, bakeware, barware, coffee, teas, cookbooks, linens, cleaning materials, kitchen electrics and more.

With just one four-star review on Yelp so far, Whisk is still settling into the neighborhood.

Peter D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 4, said, "Whisk is open! I'm absolutely optimistic that it's going to be a great addition to the neighborhood. I can report that it's the same bright, airy, conveniently located space the previous store was."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Whisk is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNew York City
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Nation's last Blockbuster is in Oregon; Alaska stores closing
Bushwick gets a new gift shop: Quality Goods
More Business
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News