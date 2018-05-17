BUSINESS

Trader Joe's debuts new Upper West Side location

By Hoodline
Popular grocery chain Trader Joe's continues to expand in New York. The California-based company recently opened a new location at 670 Columbus Ave. (between 93rd and 94th street), its latest in the Upper West Side; another outpost is located at 2073 Broadway (and W. 72nd street).

The grocer offers a wide range of its own branded products, including the frozen "Mandarin orange chicken and cold brew coffee concentrate, as well as everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce," according to its website. However, this location does not offer wine, but it does carry beer.

The fresh addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Brenae L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 8, said, "The aisles are wider than I'm used to (which is amazing when you're pushing a cart through) and the store is laid out nicely if you're the kind of person who shops while you're online. That said, there are 25+ registers, and they already have line management down to an art."

Yelper Evan H. added, "Everyone knows what Trader Joe's is all about: brand name, high quality foods and very reasonable prices. I just walked out with flowers, several meals worth of food and paid $25."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Trader Joe's is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
