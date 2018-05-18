FOOD & DRINK

Lil'Sister makes Park Slope debut with Melbourne-inspired coffee program

Photo: Lil'Sister/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need a new place for your caffeine fix? Lil'Sister, a new Australian coffee shop offering hot drinks, healthy breakfasts and more, has the stuff. Co-owners Ryan De Remer and Luke Woodard, who also own Sweatshop Coffee in Williamsburg, will have the location at 336 Flatbush Ave. in Park Slope until at least October.

De Remer told Brooklyn Daily that the Lil'Sister space will also play host to art events, talks and meditation classes during its April to October run.

On the drinks menu, expect to find mostly espresso-based choices like a flat white and the sparky -- a double shot of espresso mixed with fresh tonic water. For food, the duo plan to offer healthy fare like granola bowls, avocado on toast and some heartier options like the grilled cheese with pickled onions.

With just one review so far, Lil'Sister has already made a positive impression.

Madison G., who reviewed the new spot on May 11, said, "The best avo toast and coffee! Awesome space, lots of color and cool art gallery space in the back with plenty of room. Perfect place to grab lunch near Prospect Park - good vibes!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lil'Sister is open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News