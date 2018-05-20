Police: Man arrested for drunk driving with young kids in car; falls asleep at McDonald's drive-thru

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk county police arrested a man for driving drunk with his three and four-year-old sons in the car.

Investigators say Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, fell asleep at a McDonald's drive-thru in Farmingville.

Police charged Alvarado-Gonzales with child endangerment and other offenses.

Authorities briefly took his children into custody and later released them to their mother.

