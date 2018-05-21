FOOD & DRINK

After dark: Your guide to NYC's top 5 dive bars

McSorley's Old Ale House | Photo: Ruwan J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best dive bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boozy joints in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of unfussy spots for drinking and socializing.

1. McSorley's Old Ale House



Photo: Hazel C./Yelp

Topping the list is McSorley's Old Ale House. Located at 15 E. Seventh St. in the East Village, it's the most popular dive bar in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,602 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 1854, McSorley's claims it's the city's oldest continuously operated saloon. "Everyone from Abe Lincoln to John Lennon has passed through McSorley's swinging doors," the establishment says on its website.

2. Rudy's Bar & Grill



Photo: jazz f./Yelp

Next up is Hell's Kitchen's Rudy's Bar & Grill, situated at 627 Ninth Ave. With four stars out of 962 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, which offers hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The bar -- featuring a giant pig statue out front -- says on its website that it was one of the first bars to receive a New York liquor license after prohibition ended in 1933. Rudy's Bar & Grill offers a wide selection of beer and well drinks plus a couple of options for wine. And customers receive a free hot dog with the purchase of a drink.

3. Jimmy's Corner



Photo: Greg C./Yelp

Midtown's Jimmy's Corner, located at 140 W. 44th St. (between Broadway and Seventh Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the neighborhood haunt four stars out of 517 reviews.

Yelper Darius B. noted, "The drinks are priced to please your wallet, and the bartenders are super friendly. Definitely gonna be my go-to when I'm in New York."

4. Duff's



Photo: Sourivone v./Yelp
Duff's is another much-loved destination, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to 168 Marcy Ave. in Williamsburg to check out the heavy-metal bar for yourself.

The bar boasts a unique jukebox featuring selections like "Party All the Time" by Eddie Murphy, "The Disco Album" by Ethel Merman and "Uber Hits" by David Hasselhoff. And as it states on the watering hole's website: "Duff's wasn't built for mass appeal. It's not for everyone. Either you get it, or you don't."

5. Old Man Hustle



Photo: old man hustle/Yelp

Over in Chinatown, check out Old Man Hustle, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail bar and comedy club at 39 Essex St. (between Hester and Grand streets).

Old Man Hustle hosts live comedy shows four nights a week and opens up the stage to would-be comedians (or anyone feeling a little funny) on Mondays. Check out the establishment's website for a full calendar of events.
