FOOD & DRINK

Royal entrance: Italian sandwich truck The Queen and the Prince arrives in Theater District

Photo: The Queen and the Prince/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 94 W. 46th St. in the Theater District, the new addition is called The Queen and the Prince.

This new food truck specializes in Italian sandwiches made with "100 percent biological ingredients," according to the truck's website. It offers 37 different sandwich combinations, including the Domadious (chicken, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, basil and marinara sauce) or the Tiberio (prosciutto, hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, hot peppers, arugula, glazed balsamic dressing and olive oil).

The new food truck has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Cristal S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, said, "Amazing! The sandwiches are very well-done. Their balsamic glaze dressing gives it a special touch. I have tried a few sandwiches and I can highly recommend."

Yelper Valentina F. added, "The best of the best. I'm in love with this food truck selling the most amazing Italian sandwiches ever. Today was my third time trying them since last week, every time that I come I try a different one and it's crazy how delicious they taste."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Queen and the Prince is open from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News