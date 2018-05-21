REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $2,500 get you?

154 Grattan St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

349 W. Broadway, #17 (SoHo)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop situated at 349 W. Broadway. It's listed for $2,500/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove, built-in shelves and two closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

154 Grattan St., #2a (Williamsburg)




Check out this studio at 154 Grattan St. that's also going for $2,500/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

335 E. 11th St. (East Village)




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 335 E. 11th St.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops, a dishwasher, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

330 E. 85th St., #MR3A (Yorkville)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 330 E. 85th St. It's listed for $2,500/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

157 E. 72nd St. (Upper East Side)




Located at 157 E. 72nd St. (at East 72nd Street & Third Avenue), here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,500/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a door person and a residents lounge. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News