What's the cheapest rental available in Brooklyn Heights?

25 Pierrepont St., #8

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Brooklyn Heights are hovering around $2,850, compared to a $2,895 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.But how does the low-end pricing on a Brooklyn Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,750/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 75 Pineapple St., is 28.0 percent less than the $2,429/month median rent for a studio in Brooklyn Heights.In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a stove, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 32 Middagh St., is listed for $1,900/month.The third floor unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Feline companions are permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 24 Joralemon St., which is going for $1,950/month.On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)This studio apartment, situated at 147 Columbia Heights, is listed for $2,000/month for its 300-square-feet of space.The residence features hardwood flooring, a deck, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pets are not welcome here.(See the listing here .)Listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment is located at 25 Pierrepont St.In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(Check out the complete listing here .)