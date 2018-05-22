FOOD & DRINK

Three new coffee roasteries in New York City are heating up the bean scene

Buunni Coffee | Photo: Buunni Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new coffee roasters in New York City? One of these up-and-coming spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are some of the latest places to check out the next time you're in search of freshly roasted beans -- or a fresh cup of coffee.

Buunni Coffee


3702 Riverdale Ave., Riverdale
Photo: Buunni Coffee/Yelp

Buunni Coffee is a roastery and coffee shop specializing in fair-trade Ethiopian coffee, which it sells in individual bags and wholesale. The location at 3702 Riverdale Ave. is the second for co-owners Sarina Prabasi and Elias Gurmu, as we previously reported.

In the original Washington Heights location, Prabasi and Gurmu developed a community by hosting art exhibits, a food club and a writing club. They plan to host similar cultural events in the new space, the Riverdale Press reports.

Buunni also sells pastries from Las Delicias Patisserie, along with its coffee and other specialty drinks, like the matcha latte.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Buunni Coffee has already made a good impression.

"I was so happy to see a coffee shop coming to Riverdale and was not disappointed when they finally opened. Step in and you're greeted with freshly roasted coffee, a few delectable dessert options and excellent customer service," wrote Yelper Willow A.

"Their specialty is the Ethiopian Macchiato and it's as authentic and delicious as it gets. The chai latte with soy milk was honestly one of the best I've had," Bessy B. said. "There's some seating and WiFi on two floors, so it's a nice cozy place for a coffee to go or to stay."

Buunni Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.

Kodawari Coffee Shop


100 Forsyth St., Chinatown
Photo: Justine C./Yelp

Kodawari Coffee Shop is a coffee roastery, offering coffee, tea, pastries and more from its new space at 100 Forsyth St. in Chinatown. As we recently reported, the shop roasts beans sourced from Brooklyn's Unity Coffee for individual sale and its own coffee drinks.

"Kodawari" is a Japanese word roughly translating to "attention to detail" or "dedication," and this pursuit of perfection is an important concept in the coffee culture of Japan. In this vein, Kodawari offers an array of specialty drinks, like cold brew served with whiskey ice balls or the iced oat milk latte, in addition to standard espresso drinks.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Kodawari has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Brian Y., who reviewed the new coffee shop on April 19, wrote, "Cold brew on whiskey ice balls is genius. A perfect stop to get your caffeine on if you're in this hood."

And Peter D. added, "I do think $16 is a lot to pay for a pound of coffee, let alone 12 oz. (the only size they offer I guess), but when I raced home and French pressed it for the queen of my life, she nodded and said, 'It's good.' High praise."

Kodawari Coffee Shop is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.

Variety Coffee Roasters


1269 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Ricky O./Yelp

Rounding out the new stops is a new location for Williamsburg-based Variety Coffee Roasters. The cafe at 1269 Lexington Ave. (at E. 85th St.) is the fifth for the longtime Brooklyn roastery and also offers the brand's signature house-roasted coffee blends, loose-leaf teas and more.

In addition to take-home coffee blends like the Yukro (from Ethiopia's Jimma region) and La Yamila (from the Cajamarca region of Peru), Variety offers pieces of hand-brewing equipment, like the ChemEx, the Aeropress, and gooseneck kettles, on their website. (Check out the full list of beans for sale here and the equipment available here.)

Variety's current rating of five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

"I came in on a Monday afternoon and enjoyed a cappuccino and delicious peach danish," wrote Yelper Ricky O., who was the first to review the new cafe on March 26. "Both items were delicious and the cappuccino was smooth and flavorful. The atmosphere and vibes in this place are great!"

And Yelper Mike H. called the coffee, "The best I've tried in NYC. Light on the first sip, and has a sweet aftertaste. It's not so heavily roasted like some that will give you bad coffee breath. Yet it's packed with so much caffeine (just the right amount) to get your day started."

"Very cool new coffee cafe. Perfect for my third cup of the day," wrote Yelper Marianne W., who was also enthused by the prices. "They have a small for $2.00 even, no tax!"

Variety Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
