Two for tea: Prince Tea House fuses French, Taiwanese tea styles in Upper East Side

A new tea room offering desserts, breakfast, brunch and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Prince Tea House, the fresh arrival is located at 1521 York Ave. (between 80th and 81st streets) in the Upper East Side. It joins four other outposts of the popular Taiwanese- and French-influenced teahouse around the city.
Loose-leaf teas are available by the pot and include choices like The Du Hammam, a green tea with berries, rose, orange blossom and green date pulp; and the black Montagne Bleue, with honey, lavender, blueberry, strawberry and rhubarb.
In addition to the expansive menu of hot teas, Prince Tea House offers Taiwanese-style potted teas (served with a layer of milk foam, crushed Oreo "soil" and a sprig of mint on top), smoothies and desserts, like the purple yam souffle. Also available are purely French treats like the mille-feuille: three layers of puff pastry stuffed with with strawberries, blueberries and pastry cream. You can take a peek at the full menu on the team room's Facebook page.
Prince Tea House has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
"Decor is simple with fresh plants, mellow music, and comfy chairs. Not stuffy or tight like some other tea places," said Joanne M., who enjoyed the mixed fruit cake and potted milk tea.
Yelper Yumi K. added, "A lovely addition to the neighborhood. Worth checking out when you want a pot of tea with something to nibble on. Great selection of teas and other assorted drinks."
And Jamie R. noted: "I loved everything about this place! From the cute tea cups to the delicious fruit crepe cake to the very flavorful ginger tea. The ambience was super cute and cozy, and the staff was so nice and explained everything on the menu to us."
Take a sip for yourself: Prince Tea House is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
