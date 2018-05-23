The NFL has adopted a new policy that calls for all team and league personnel on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem."The policy was announced on Wednesday morning and says not all players will be required to be on the field during the anthem and may stay in the locker room if they choose. Previously, players were required to be on the field for the anthem.However, a team will be fined if personnel is on the field and "do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem."POLICY STATEMENTThe 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.The membership also strongly believes that:1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.2.The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.----------