New yoga studio Llamaste now open in Brooklyn

Photo: Llamaste/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to stretch and practice yoga? A new business is here to help. Called Llamaste, the new addition is located at 145 Front St. in Brooklyn.

The studio specializes in one-on-one and small group sessions. It also sells yoga gear, including mats, tote bags and leggings emblazoned with the studio's logo: a meditating llama.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Llamaste seems to be off to a solid start.

Yelper Marisa L., the first to review the new spot, said, "I enjoyed the spiritual component and use of soothing music. Great addition to the neighborhood."

And Jack E. M. noted, "Excellent yoga studio and yoga supplies shop. I like the logo."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Llamaste is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
