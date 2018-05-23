FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese spot Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee debuts in the East Village

Photo: Zen Yai Noodles & Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese spot offering pho, sandwiches, snacks and coffee has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 518 E. Sixth St. in the East Village and is the second restaurant from the owners of Zen Yai in Sunnyside, Queens.

The menu has a focus on pho, featuring the restaurant's signature beef broth as well as vegetarian and chicken options. Vermicelli noodle salads, banh mi and snacks like fried fish balls, steamed dumplings and curry puffs are also available. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Pei W., who praised the pork belly banh mi and lychee longan in one review, went back again for a Mother's Day celebration. "Thank you for your beautiful spring roll platter and mixed appetizer platter. You made our Mother's Day more flavorful!"

Yelper Troy P. wrote of the rare eye-of-round steak pho with extra meat, "It was a legit bowl of pho. ... The interior is bright and cheery -- a total step up from the drab dumpling place it replaces."

"Love the signature pho," Jiang L. wrote. "The big noodle has a soft and silky texture, which is different from what I've ever had before. I'll for sure come back for a second time."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is open from noon-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News