BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer - Complete Show

 (1 of 9)

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer

Part 1

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
We're celebrating all things summer and the many things to do on Long Island as the temperature heats up.

The big event to kick off summer on Long Island was the 15th Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Big crowds turned out for the show on Saturday, but Sunday's show was canceled due to rain.

Organizers say weather conditions prohibit the performers from being able to fly. This is only the second time an Air Show day has been canceled due to inclement weather since 2004.

There's plenty more to do this summer on Long Island. Watch our special in the player above.
This drone video of Jones Beach will get you in the summer spirit! Make sure to watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on ABC7!



