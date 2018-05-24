FOOD & DRINK

Ready to guac and roll: Avocaderia brings toast, shakes and more to Chelsea

Photo: Alessandro B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Are you ready to guac? A new breakfast and brunch spot billing itself as "the world's first avocado bar" has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Avocaderia, is located at 269 11th Ave. in the Terminal Warehouse.

This is the first Manhattan location for the popular Brooklyn restaurant from co-founders Alessandro Biggi, Alberto Gramigni and Francesco Brachetti, who secured some funding for the expansion from an appearance on "Shark Tank," according to AM New York.

The restaurant's concept is to include avocados in every single dish: not only in an array of avocado toasts (including a New York-themed toast with salmon and everything-bagel seasonings), but in salads, smoothies and even an avocado-lime cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With just three reviews on Yelp thus far, the Chelsea Avocaderia currently has a 4.5-star rating.

"My only complaint: The restaurant was difficult for me to find," said Lydia P., who was the first Yelper to review the spot on May 19. "However, it was totally worth the wait! I got the limited-edition Burrata Avocado Toast ... The avocado was perfectly ripe and expertly sliced, the peas and mint paired nicely with the thick slice of bread, and the dollop of cheese in the middle had me craving more."

And Jennifer M. agreed, "Their toast is delicious -- I tried the smoked salmon avocado with lime and everything-bagel seasoning, and it was fully loaded with perfectly ripened avocado. Also got their vanilla almond avocado shake, which was extremely thick and creamy."

Think all this sounds simply smashing? Head on over: Avocaderia is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News