No humble pie: Four New York City pizza joints make their debuts

Una Pizza Napoletana
175 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Photo: Spencer C./Yelp
Una Pizza Napoletana is a pizzeria and wine bar specializing in upscale Neapolitan-style pizza. Executive chef Anthony Mangieri has returned to New York after a stint in San Francisco to open the new location at 175 Orchard St. on the Lower East Side, Eater reports.
The personal-size pies on offer include the Filetti, with fresh cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, garlic and basil; and the Apollonia (served only on Saturdays) with buffalo mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, salami, black pepper, garlic and basil.
Round out your meal with small plate options like the nduja (a spicy, spreadable pork salami served with turnip and nasturtium) and desserts like the strawberry panna cotta. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Una Pizza Napoletana's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"Twenty-five dollars is almost tauntingly high for a pie, but this is the best Neapolitan pizza I've ever had," wrote Yelper Edward J., who was one of the first users to visit the pizzeria on May 12. "The Filetti was my favorite, it delivers this insanely savory kick balanced by these slightly tart, halfway to jammy tomatoes."
"This pizza changed my outlook on pizza over 10 years ago, and I was devastated when they disappeared. I'm happy to report that it's as good as I remembered, which is saying a lot," Yvonne C. said. "There was something really addicting about that tangy sauce; I just wish there was a tad bit more of it."
Interested? Una Pizza Napoletana is open from 5:30-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The Woodstock
446 W. 14th St., West Village
Photo: Marla F./Yelp
The Woodstock is a 1960s-themed cocktail bar and pizza joint specializing in thin-crust pizzas and cocktails served in lightbulbs and tiki fishbowls. Located at 446 W. 14th St. in the Meatpacking District, its playfully named menu items all reference pop culture icons of that decade, as we previously reported.
Pizzas on offer include the the Gloria (smoked scamorza cheese, wild mushrooms and porcini truffle crema), the Yoko (caramelized onions, pancetta and fried egg) and the eponymous Woodstock (cannelloni bean puree, guanciale and fennel pollen).
At the bar, song-titled specialty cocktails like the Yellow Submarine (gin, Martini Riserva Ambrato, Suze, peach bitters), and the Light My Fire (Sauza 901 tequila, curacao, lemon and blueberry habanero) are the order of the day. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, The Woodstock has been getting positive attention.
Mike C., who was the first to review the pizza parlor on April 5, noted, "They serve some cool-looking drinks in lightbulbs with color-changing candles, but I'm all about the pizza, which is from pizza master Nino Coniglio, the man behind the excellent pies from Williamsburg Pizza, 310 Bowery and Brooklyn Pizza Co."
"Top notch, chewy, sourdoughy perfection. A must if you make a visit," Yelper Taylor H. wrote in praise of the pizza, but had some criticisms as well. "While there are sit-down tabletops, all orders -- food and drink -- must be ordered at the crowded, underserved bar. Overall a lengthy and nonsensical process."
The Woodstock is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Mother Dough
72 Seventh Ave., Park Slope
Photo: Mother Dough/Yelp
Mother Dough is a pizza joint specializing in pies with whole wheat, barley-based and even gluten-free crusts. It's serving up its unique take on the humble pie from its location at 72 Seventh Ave. (between Lincoln Place and Berkeley Place), as we previously reported.
The pre-designed pizzas include the burrata and crudo di Parma on whole wheat, and the Portofino with Italian pesto and cherry mozzarella on barley crust. Vegetarian and vegan options are available as well, and delivery can be arranged through the Caviar service. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Mother Dough currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from diners.
Yelper Christina M., who reviewed Mother Dough on May 14, wrote, "The dough on this pizza is like no other. It's a thick crust, yet very light and airy. Not too crunchy where it scrapes the roof of your mouth, and not too doughy where it leaves texture to be desired ... it's just right!"
"They make gluten-free dough in-house and cook it to perfection," wrote Yelper Heather R. "It's not thin crust and it's not deep dish, but I find it delicious. It's reminiscent of focaccia in thickness and texture. The price is definitely high but worth it when you consider the quality of ingredients."
Mother Dough is open from 4-9 p.m. on Monday, 2-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-10 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Pieology Pizzeria
285 Broadway, Williamsburg
Photo: Pieology Pizzeria/Yelp
Pieology Pizzeria is a fast-casual pizza chain that specializes in personal-size, customizable pizzas baked to order in just a few minutes. The location at 285 Broadway in Williamsburg is the California-based parlor's first in Brooklyn and only the second in New York City.
With over 40 different options from crust type (including gluten-free) to sauces, cheeses, meats and veggies, diners can have a personal pizza customized to taste while they watch, then quickly baked and on the table in about five minutes.
If that sounds like a lot of decisions just to get lunch, preselected options are also available, such as the Spicy Italian with sausage, salami, mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic herb butter.
Yelp users are excited about the Williamsburg Pieology, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
"Incredible pizza for the price. You get unlimited toppings for $8 and the pizza is both filling and tasty," wrote Yelper Jim C., who was one of the first to review Pieology on April 3. "I had pepperoni/mushroom and it tasted fantastic, will be returning!"
And Melissa M. noted, "The taste of the pizza was pretty standard. ... Good but not great, like other New York pizza institutions. Worth it if you're on the go. The size is good for two smaller-portion eaters (my mom and I could totally share) or those who really feast on pizza night (no shame, we've all been there)."
Pieology is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.