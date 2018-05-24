FOOD & DRINK

New Chinese spot Dian Kitchen NYC brings Yunnan-style noodles to the East Village

Photo: Dian Kitchen NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood, offering noodle dishes inspired by the cuisine in southwest China's Yunnan province. Called Dian Kitchen NYC, the newcomer is located at 435 E. Ninth St. in the East Village.

On the menu, diners can expect to find the eatery's signature rice noodle bowls, such as the Dong Chuan with minced pork, tomato, chives and cabbage, served either with broth or dry. Sides include the spicy fried potatoes and the cucumber salad with peanuts and cilantro.

Dian Kitchen has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Baley Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 20, wrote, "Authentic southern China rice noodles! Food there is fantastic! Very cozy inside with traditional Chinese culture."

"The East Village needed a noodle shop like this!" Yelper Alessa R. added. "I've had the tofu rice noodles twice and they are so delicious -- a nice balanced dish with spice, a little sweetness and a vinegar kick, perfectly accompanied by the minced pork, chives and soft tofu."

And Jingwen D. said, "Very friendly service and the food tastes delicious. Highly recommend the mouthwatering chicken and tofu rice noodle."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dian Kitchen NYC is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News