New Chinese spot Dian Kitchen NYC brings Yunnan-style noodles to the East Village

A new Chinese eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood, offering noodle dishes inspired by the cuisine in southwest China's Yunnan province. Called Dian Kitchen NYC, the newcomer is located at 435 E. Ninth St. in the East Village.
On the menu, diners can expect to find the eatery's signature rice noodle bowls, such as the Dong Chuan with minced pork, tomato, chives and cabbage, served either with broth or dry. Sides include the spicy fried potatoes and the cucumber salad with peanuts and cilantro.
Dian Kitchen has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Baley Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 20, wrote, "Authentic southern China rice noodles! Food there is fantastic! Very cozy inside with traditional Chinese culture."
"The East Village needed a noodle shop like this!" Yelper Alessa R. added. "I've had the tofu rice noodles twice and they are so delicious -- a nice balanced dish with spice, a little sweetness and a vinegar kick, perfectly accompanied by the minced pork, chives and soft tofu."
And Jingwen D. said, "Very friendly service and the food tastes delicious. Highly recommend the mouthwatering chicken and tofu rice noodle."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dian Kitchen NYC is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
