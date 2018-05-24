REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in the Financial District, today?

200 Water St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Financial District?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Financial District is currently hovering around $3,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

100 John St., #3002




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 John St.

In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

90 John St.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 90 John St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

88 Greenwich St., #314




Here's a studio at 88 Greenwich St. that's going for $2,500/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a small breakfast nook. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a door person. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

200 Water St., #25F




Located at 200 Water St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News