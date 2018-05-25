FOOD & DRINK

New Brooklyn Thai spot Klom Klorm opens its doors in Bushwick

Photo: Klom Klorm/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Thai spot has you covered. The recent arrival to Bushwick, called Klom Klorm, is located at 181 Wyckoff Ave.

On the menu are some standbys of Thai cuisine, such as crispy duck in red curry and marinated chicken satay served with peanut sauce. But there are also some flavors that may be new to American palates, like the fresh watermelon with shallots and housemade dried fish powder. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the new addition has already attracted some fans.

"Perfection! Delightful staff!" said Russell M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 11. "So tasty they even got me eating chicken again. The Thai iced tea is just right. I'll be here at least once a week."

Leia J. agreed with that sentiment, stating, "The sticky rice is on point! The Thai iced tea is the real stuff. The food is amazing."

And Yelper Kritti S. added, "Highly recommended to try this place out. They are new, so BYOB with no charge."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Klom Klorm is open from 11 a.m.-10:15 p.m. daily.
