FOOD & DRINK

Lumos Kitchen brings French-Chinese fare, baijiu cocktails to the East Village

Photo: Lumos Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business at 188 Second Ave. (at 12th Street) in the East Village.

Called Lumos Kitchen, the upscale restaurant is owned by Qifan Li, who formerly ran Lumos Bar on Houston Street, the New York Times reports. The new spot serves up French-Chinese cuisine accompanied by cocktails featuring baijiu, a Chinese liquor made with sorghum grain.

On the bill of fare are options like foie gras fried rice, black bass glazed with baijiu-miso sauce, and seared quail with foie gras in a Chinese wine sauce. Also available is an eight-course chef's tasting menu for $110 per person.

At the bar, which is stocked with more than 30 baijius, the house's specialty cocktails include the El Paso: a combination of baijiu and Lillet wine, lime, Sichuan pepper, cucumber and cilantro.

The new addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jinan M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "The duck was my favorite, along with the mooncake, but it is near impossible to pick a top choice."

And Hao L. said, "We loved the tiger prawn and scallops, sweet and crisp with a hint of spicy. The cold platter drunken chicken was also very good, light and refreshing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lumos Kitchen is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News