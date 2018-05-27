Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking

LONG ISLAND (WABC) --If you love biking and hiking, you can find many amazing spots to explore on Long Island. You can even begin your journey to Jones Beach on one of Long Island's favorite trails.
The Jones Beach Bikeway is a paved path that runs about five miles from Cedar Creek Park in Seaford to Jones Beach State Park.
If you want to add some tennis or basketball to your day, pedal over to Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead. It's a flat path covering about 2 and-a-half miles.
You can get some exercise and take in a great view at Heckscher State Park in East Islip.
Paved trails lead to a panoramic view of Great South Bay.
Travel east to Wildwood State Park in Wading River. There you'll find trails of various distances depending on just how adventurous you feel and great views of Long Island Sound.
On the eastern tip of the North Fork, lies Orient Beach State Park in Southold.
It's a great destination for the entire family and considered a national natural landmark.
