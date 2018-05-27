What's new at Jones Beach and other state parks

LONG ISLAND (WABC) --Jones Beach State Park features more than 6 miles of white-sand beach and 2 miles of boardwalk drawing some 6 million visitors each year.
A 20-million dollar new Boardwalk Cafe slated to open at Jones Beach in time for the July Fourth weekend.
Steps away, there's a new playground for kids of all ages to splash around in.
Running or walking along the Ocean Parkway Path will be a new experience. The path's being extended. It'll stretch for another 2 and-a-half miles from the end of the current boardwalk, spanning the full length of the park.
Would you like to spend your vacation in a state park with all the comforts of home?
This weekend, the first vacation cottages opened at Wildwood State Park. Right, now you'll find 7 cottages. Three more will be available July Fourth.
Heckscher State Park will also debut 5 brand new cottages Independence Day weekend with 10 more set to open next spring.
If you want to swing into summer with a round of golf, check out the updated course at Sunken Meadow State Park.
The state spent 3 million dollars sprucing-up the greens, fairways and bunkers along with the clubhouse.
