Helping build a better future on Long Island

Employees of Bethpage Federal Credit Union are building a home in Bay Shore for a person in need.It's the 191st Habitat for Humanity home in Suffolk County."I was thrilled because I happen to work in the mortgage division of Bethpage so I spent my entire career helping people get into homes," Catherine DiMarsico of Bethpage Federal Credit Unionsaid/"Once a company comes out and helps us build, they'll come out year after year. We have lots of partners like Bethpage Federal Credit Union" Les Scheinfeld of Habitat for Humanity said.Bethpage Federal Credit Union has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity doing these builds for the past 10 years"This is about my fifth one I've done already. I like to volunteer for Habitat. I like to do construction work and it gets you out of the office to do something you don't normally do," Tom Layer said."I'm learning as I'm doing. It's a big learning curve for me," Jonathan LaFlare said.Luckily for LaFlare, it doesn't matter how good you are with power tools. That can be taught. What matters is you're willing to help.----------