Vote now: Choose a Deserving Veteran

One deserving vet will win a new HVAC unit for their home from A.J. PerriAJ Luna: Mike Martyn served in Iraq, he lives in Fair Lawn, NJ Deployed with A Troop 102 Cav attached to 2-113 infantry to Camp Bucca Iraq. Served as a machine gunner on convoys and base security. Mike came home and struggled with depression, alcoholism, employment problems, and various mental health conditions. He had a baby in October 2015 and he ended up with a serious kidney condition that required serious surgery 2 months later. He is working for the state and also a service connected to disabled veterans. I want to advocate for him if I could, I think we would make a wonderful story.Tamara Harrington: Myself and my husband both served in the US Marines. My husband was wounded in Iraq and has been retired, staying at home with his service dog Boomer to assist him. Last year we had someone from Lowes come out to our house for a free estimate on an hvac cooling system for our home but it was too expensive for us so we decided not to do it. We have window units but they do not reach all of the rooms. My husband served in Desert Storm and Iraq and worked his butt off for 18 and a half years until he sustained injuries in Iraq in 2005. I believe he is well deserving, especially because he is the most giving, kind, and humble man I know. I hope you will consider this proud military family!Margaret Wojciechowicz: I would like to nominiate not just one Veteran, but a post that has numerous Veterans helping Veterans. Superstorm Sandy put VFW Post 809 in Little Ferry, NJ under water with no help from FEMA. Three Veterans organizations meet there, the VFW, DAV and Vietnam Veterans of America. All of these organizations have been trying their best to help, but the air conditioning is being held together with a 'bandaid". It becomes too hot to rent the hall for parties which limits the income to turn around and help other Veterans. Thank you for the opportunity to apply for this and I know whoever you choose will be a worthy Veteran.