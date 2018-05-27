COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I

Nina Pineda has more from Old Westbury Gardens.

OLD WESTBURY, Long Island --
You may recognize the grand estate at Old Westbury Gardens from many movies including Alfred Hitchcock's 'North by Northwest.'

The home is a National Historic Site open to visitors most of the year.

The President of Old Westbury Gardens says the country mansion is a rare display of the era. Most of the furniture, paintings and decor are still intact.

Visitors can step back in time to join John S Phipps and his family right inside their parlor.

Seventy acres of formal gardens including a walled English Garden grace the 200-acre property in Old Westbury Long Island.

This year, Old Westbury Gardens is marking the centennial of World War I.

"A lot of the residents of Old Westbury and throughout the North Shore of Long Island enlisted," says Director of Visitor Services Paul Hunchak.

Hunchak is putting the finishing touches on the exhibit which opens at the end of June.

Special events will take place throughout June with the full WWI exhibit opening June 23rd.

The weekend will be filled with music, celebrations and interactive displays. The exhibit stays open until October.

CLICK HERE for more on Old Westbury Gardens.

----------
* More Long Island Summer and Bethpage Air Show 2018
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbethpage air showlong islandlong island summersummerOld WestburyNassau County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News