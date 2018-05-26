SCIENCE

Astronaut Alan Bean, 4th person to walk on moon, dies at 86

In this Oct. 1, 2008 photo, Alan Bean is shown during a preview of his work at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum Wednesday, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

NEW YORK --
Astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the moon, has died.

A statement released by NASA and family members says Bean died Saturday in Houston after a short illness. He was 86.

Bean was the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, which made the second moon landing in 1969.

He then commanded the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in 1973. On that mission, he orbited the Earth for 59 days.

Bean spent a total of 69 days in space, including 31 hours on the moon.

His wife of 40 years, Leslie Bean, said in the statement he died peacefully surrounded by those who loved him.

