NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --Two people, believed to be squatters, died in a vacant building on Saturday night after it went up in flames.
Emergency personnel responded to the boarded-up and condemned structure in New Brunswick shortly before 10 p.m.
Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control - they found the victims on the second floor.
A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental - two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
