Bon appétit: Copinette brings French cuisine to Midtown East

Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 891 First Ave. in Midtown East, the newcomer is called Copinette.
According to its website, Copinette "offers an American cuisine with French influence ... Our extensive wine list focuses on North American, French, and Italian wines with a wide range of price points, to suit every occasion."
Menu options include an arugula salad with watermelon radishes, cherry tomatoes, walnuts, goat cheese and grapes, or four-cheese ravioli with brown butter, lemon, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and Parmesan. For dessert, there's classic peach melba -- peaches with raspberry sauce, vanilla ice cream and almonds.
Copinette has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Anthony C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 22, said, "I can confidently say that for casual French fare, this place is hard to beat, especially at the price point. I tried the roasted foie gras, which was seared to perfection and complemented perfectly with pistachios, toasted brioche and mango. All of these flavors and textures were the perfect combination for this dish, and it was refreshing to see how the chef paired them."
And Katherine O. said, "What a great addition to the neighborhood! Great selection of wines and the Copinette Cosmo is to die for. Delicious food too. Had the shrimp to start, which was light and tasty. For dinner I had the lamb chops, which were cooked perfectly! We ended with the apple rosette, which was so pretty we didn't even want to eat it. Just heavenly. The staff was very quick and friendly too."
Head on over to check it out: Copinette is open:
Monday- Thursday 11:30am-Midnight
Friday 11:30am-1am
Saturday 11am-1am
Sunday 11am-Midnight
food Hoodline New York City
