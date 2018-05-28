Affordable steak by the ounce: Japanese chain Ikinari Steak lands in Broadway

There's a brand-new steakhouse in town. The fresh arrival is the newest outpost of steakhouse chain Ikinari Steak, located at 243 W. 54th St. in Broadway.
Like at its sister location on Park Avenue South, Ikinari offers J-Steak, a Japanese take on steak that's presented sizzling on a cast-iron platter and drizzled with a soy-based sauce. Each steak is cut to order and priced by the ounce, with selections like rib-eye, sirloin and filet. At lunch, some of the steaks are also available in a set with soup, salad and rice. (Check out the full menu here.)
As for libations, there are Japanese and domestic beers, sake by the cup or bottle and red and white wines.
The new steakhouse has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Will Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 4, said, "Went there on their grand opening. I got the 16-ounce steak. The steak was cooked as I wanted, medium. It was tender and juicy. The corn was also good. I would recommend Ikinari to people who like steak."
And Myrna C. said, "I can't believe how many Ikinari Steak locations have opened up in the last few months, but it's exciting that there are three or four that are within walking distance of my office. After all, how can you say no to a $10 lunch special? At first, 7 ounces didn't sound like much, nor did the picture make it look like a lot of food, but after you've been given the salad and soup, the main entree is actually a pretty good size. The sauces that they had for the steaks were really good, and everything was just laid out for you to take, which made it very easy."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ikinari Steak Broadway is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
