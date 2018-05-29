Craving chicken? Check out 3 new NYC spots for fried wings, healthful bowls and more

Whirlybird + Greens
600 11th Ave., Gotham West Market, Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
In search of healthful fare? The fast-casual Whirlybird + Greens has you covered, serving up pasture-raised rotisserie chickens and bowls made with seasonal ingredients.
The new spot is helmed by celebrity chef Seamus Mullen, who is behind the award-winning Spanish restaurant Tertulia in the West Village. You can find Whirlybird + Greens in the Gotham West Market food hall, next to Mullen's tapas bar El Colmado.
On the menu, look for half or whole roasted chickens served with sides like coconut sweet potatoes, pickled slaw and broccoli rabe. There are five bowls available, all of which can be made vegan upon request, such as The Paul Simon (chicken, soft-cooked egg, lettuce and persimmon with a pistachio-citrus vinaigrette). (See the full menu here.)
Whirlybird + Greens has only three reviews on Yelp, but it's still early days.
Yelper Mike C., who reviewed Whirlybird + Greens on April 23, wrote, "Expectations for dime-a-dozen salad chains are pretty low these days, so it was extra refreshing to be surprised at how good this food was. I tried The Phunky Chicken ($13), which had plenty of juicy pulled chicken and an addictive dressing that made me finish the whole thing."
But Jeff B. warns the service has been inconsistent, noting, "They get the order right about half the time if you deviate from the premade bowls. Pretty slow service. Not great customer service/communication from some of the cashiers."
Whirlybird + Greens is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
American Wing Company
159 E. 116th St., East Harlem
Photo: John N./Yelp
Head over to American Wing Company when you're in the mood for boneless or bone-in wings served plain or slathered in sauce.
Start off small with a six-piece individual wing combo or feed a crowd with the 100-piece pack. There are 13 available flavors, among them mild, hot, teriyaki, lemon pepper, honey gold and garlic Parmesan, and all wings come with celery sticks. Sandwiches and fries are also available.
Yelp users are generally positive about American Wing Company, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Yelper Vanessa W., who was one of the first users to visit American Wing Company on April 8, wrote, "Best wings you can find in the neighborhood. The chicken is crispy and there are many sauce options. ... Service is friendly, welcoming and helpful. I will definitely be swinging by again."
John N. noted, "I passed by this place today and decided to try it out. Best move of the day -- the wings are perfect, the sauce omg so good, the wings are crunchy but moist in the inside. Found my new favorite wing spot."
American Wing Company is open from noon-8:45 p.m. daily.
Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken
749 Ninth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken/Yelp
Then there's Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, a chicken shop with two outposts in Las Vegas and a third in the East Village. The fast-casual eatery comes courtesy of brothers and New Jersey natives Eric and Bruce Bromberg, who opened their first chicken restaurant in 1992.
The newcomer to Hell's Kitchen offers fried chicken by the piece or in combos served alongside fries and coleslaw. Other menu items include the Firebird sandwich with pickled peppers and chipotle mayo and salads that can be topped with grilled or fried chicken. Round out your meal with sides such as pickled cucumbers, smoked mac and cheese and hush puppies. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is still finding its footing.
Yelper Kevin C., who reviewed Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken on April 28, wrote, "One of my favorite go-to spots in Hell's Kitchen NYC. The staff is so friendly. The chicken is moist and tender. Slather it in honey as they say. You will love it!"
And Ingrid S. said, "I came in recently for the burger of the month. These actually are normally pretty good but I wasn't impressed with this month's. ... Their regular chicken sandwiches and fried chicken is delicious and they have tons of different types of honey to dip it all in."
Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.