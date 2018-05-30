Craving Indian? Check out these 4 new spots in NYC

Namaste
1448 First Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: A C./Yelp
Namaste is an Indian restaurant now open for business in the former space of Papadam at 1448 First Ave. on the Upper East Side. It offers a lunch buffet seven days a week as well as a large regular menu.
Diners who stick to the buffet will find classic dishes like chicken tikka masala and saag paneer, but those who venture into the a la carte menu will discover seafood specialties, such as the kerala pepper shrimp, sauteed in black pepper with lemon juice and served in gravy; or the coconut salmon cooked in fresh coconut milk with mustard seeds.
Namaste currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a generally positive response from customers.
Yelper A C. wrote, "I've been back twice for their buffet already -- I love their saag and chicken tikka masala. The first time I came in for the buffet they had goat gobhi, chicken tikka masala, yellow daal, mutter mushroom, chicken jalfreezi, palak paneer, chana masala and salad."
And Yelper Pooja V., who reviewed Namaste on May 12, said, "The place is much better under the new owners/management. The food was authentic, well flavored, lunch buffet had variety of dishes and good meat portions. Fresh naan topped it off."
But Tony Y. noted, "While the food is good we were not as pleased with the overall experience as we were with its predecessor," due to its layout and some hitches in the service.
Namaste is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Saar Indian Bistro
241 W. 51st St., Theater District
Photo: Saar Indian Bistro/Yelp
Saar Indian Bistro is an Indian eatery located at 241 W. 51st St. in the Theater District. The brainchild of married chefs Surbhi Sahni and Hemant Mathur, it has been described as "a combination of Indian street food and home cooking with a contemporary twist" by the New York Times.
Diners can expect to find plenty of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, like cauliflower latkes, coconut plantain curry and charcoal-smoked Japanese sweet potato with tamarind chutney. However, omnivores will also have plenty to choose from, including the milk-poached crisp lamb ribs and black pepper chicken.
For dessert, diners can enjoy rice custard and garam masala-seasoned poached figs, or sourdough banana fritters with a variety of dipping sauces.
Saar currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a strong start for the fledgling restaurant.
Yelper Piali M., who reviewed Saar on May 21, wrote, "A truly delectable experience -- capturing the nuanced essence of Indian culinary delicacies in fun and unforgettably unique dishes."
And Yelper David G. wrote, "I have a vegan preference and was pleased to find some interesting options, a bit different from the more common dishes found in most Indian restaurants. The food was positively different and flavorful with friendly management."
Saar Indian Bistro is open from 5:30-11 p.m. daily.
The Chinese Club NYC
102 Lexington Ave., Kips Bay
Photo: Thy L./Yelp
The Chinese Club NYC is an Indo-Chinese restaurant with one other location in Brooklyn, as we previously reported. The eatery's Hakka-Chinese and Kolkata-Chinese inspired cuisine represents a family tradition for owner Stacy Mehta Lo, as she explained to the New York Times.
Lollipop chicken wings with a spicy mayo dipping sauce, momos (dumplings) with chutney, and mung bean jelly salad all make an appearance on the appetizers menu.
For entrees, diners can expect to find a selection of customizable stir-fries, such the Maharaja's -- a version of General Tso's chicken made with Tsingtao beer batter. Also on offer are noodles like the Darjeeling Hakka Lo-Mein with onion, bean sprouts, carrots, bok choy, egg and scallion. (Check out the full dinner menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about The Chinese Club, which currently holds four stars out of 24 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sunil C., who was one of the first users to visit The Chinese Club on May 27, wrote, "It reminded me of my college days in India. Excellent Indo-Chinese food. One of the best chicken lollipops I ever had."
"Loved the dipping sauce and most memorable, the organic butter and salt fried mushrooms. Imagine perfectly crispy tempura mushrooms!" Yelper Thy L. wrote.
The Chinese Club is open from noon-3:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on weekdays and noon-11 p.m. on weekends.
Masala King
64 E. 34th St., Midtown
Photo: Shaima R./Yelp
Over in Midtown, there's Masala King. The broad menu offers both classic Indian dishes in its buffet and unique chef's specialties, as we previously reported -- and the restaurant has delivery available.
If ordering a la carte, diners can opt to try dishes like the anari fish tikka (grilled sea bass marinated in a pomegranate yogurt sauce); the malai kofta (cheese dumplings with onions in an aromatic sauce); or the eggplant fritters. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
Masala King currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response from users.
Yelper Mark D., who reviewed Masala King on May 28, wrote, "I couldn't believe how empty this place was tonight given the service and quality. Great, authentic Indian food."
And Yelper Melissa C. wrote, "This is one of the best Indian restaurants that we have tried in the Midtown area. ... We ate more than what we should, but who can stop when everything is so good!"
Masala King is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.