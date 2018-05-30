REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick North

1230 Halsey St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Bushwick North is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bushwick North look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1230 Halsey St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1230 Halsey St., is listed for $1,750/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1236 Halsey St., #1R




Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment at 1236 Halsey St., also listed at $1,750/month.

In the studio, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

(See the listing here.)

432 Suydam St., #A01




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 432 Suydam St., which is going for $1,800/month.

The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

557 Wilson Ave., #3R




Over at 557 Wilson Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,800/month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(View the listing here.)

286 Troutman St., #3L




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 286 Troutman St. It's being listed for $1,895/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News