The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick North

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bushwick North look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1230 Halsey St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1230 Halsey St., is listed for $1,750/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1236 Halsey St., #1R
Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment at 1236 Halsey St., also listed at $1,750/month.
In the studio, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis.
(See the listing here.)
432 Suydam St., #A01
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 432 Suydam St., which is going for $1,800/month.
The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
557 Wilson Ave., #3R
Over at 557 Wilson Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(View the listing here.)
286 Troutman St., #3L
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 286 Troutman St. It's being listed for $1,895/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are permitted.
(Here's the full listing.)