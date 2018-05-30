Teen accused of fatally stabbing mother in their Long Island home

(ShutterStock)

Eyewitness News
CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island teenager is accused of stabbing his mother to death.

Police say Jacob Beechem killed his mother Wednesday morning inside their home on Steven Place.

Donette Beechem, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was injured when he fell out of a window attempting to flee from the home. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen has been charged with murder and will be arraigned at a later date.

