FAMILY & PARENTING

Man ordered to move out of parents' home finalizing moving plans

SYRACUSE, New York --
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home says he's OK being the punchline of jokes as he prepares to move by the legal deadline.

Michael Rotondo was ordered to move out of his parents' home in Camillus on Friday. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Rotondo called 911 on Tuesday, saying a person had called his phone from a restricted number to call him a "loser."

Rotondo says he spent the weekend getting ready to move by going to Lowe's to buy boxes for packing. He says he was offered free packing supplies by a good Samaritan, but turned her down - saying it didn't feel right.

Rotondo says he'll move everything into a self-storage unit, and then look for a place.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilycourtlawsuitNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Retired FDNY captain who lost 2 sons on 9/11 dies of cancer
NY toddler's rendition of the National Anthem goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News