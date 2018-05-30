CT man trying to meet woman from dating website robbed by teens

(Shutterstock photo)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
Police say a Connecticut man who thought he was meeting a woman from a dating website was instead robbed by two teenagers.

The 35-year-old Wallingford man told police he went to a New Haven home Saturday night to see a woman named "Kristen" that he met on the website "Plenty of Fish."

The man went to the back door of the home and was confronted by two males, one of them armed with a knife. The men fought with the victim before stealing his cellphone, cash and credit cards.

Police say the men forced the victim into his own car and said they were going to an ATM, but he was able to open the door and escape.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberydatingwebsitesConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News