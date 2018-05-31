Man arrested for allegedly starting fire that trapped 16 people in Canarsie

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly starting a fire that trapped over a dozen people inside a Brooklyn home on Memorial Day.

Fire Marshals say 37-year-old Sean Figaro used a flammable liquid to set the fire at the entrance of a home on East 80th Street in Canarsie early Monday morning.

16 people were inside the three-story house at the time and quickly became trapped.

"Setting a fire at the entrance of home, in the dead of night, trapping 16 people, is a heinous act which could have easily resulted in a major loss of life if not for the rapid response and outstanding efforts of our Fire and EMS personnel," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Thanks to a thorough investigation by our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual whose callous actions nearly took many lives has quickly been apprehended."

Figaro had lived in the home for several years, but authorities say he recently moved out following a domestic dispute with several of the other residents.

None of the 16 people rescued from the house were seriously injured.

Figaro is charged with 16 counts of attempted homicide, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse firefdnyarrestCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
15 people hurt when fire burns through home in Brooklyn
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News